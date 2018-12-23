Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 42.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,635 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, down from 119,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 3,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 13. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 15. The rating was initiated by BB&T Capital on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 24 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, November 2. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Wednesday, March 23 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Longbow.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak accumulated 17,542 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Bluestein R H & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Etrade Mgmt Limited Company owns 7,698 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 144,523 shares. British Columbia Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 161,105 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 4,710 shares. Charter Company holds 0.09% or 12,735 shares in its portfolio. Mader Shannon Wealth Incorporated reported 2.86% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 7,658 were accumulated by Pointstate Capital Lp. Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moore Cap Mngmt LP holds 47,244 shares. 6,842 were reported by Tru Company Of Vermont. Bartlett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 33,650 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. Another trade for 39,920 shares valued at $2.66M was made by Stratman Robert J on Monday, July 23. Topalian Leon J sold $202,411 worth of stock. On Tuesday, July 24 Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 53,483 shares. HALL LADD R also sold $4.94M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares. $996,928 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J. Shares for $3.42M were sold by Sumoski David A.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. UBS maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, January 15. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $63.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 6 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

