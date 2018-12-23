Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 42.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 3,099 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 4,155 shares with $457,000 value, down from 7,254 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 187 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 139 sold and reduced their equity positions in Nisource Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 324.82 million shares, up from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nisource Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 102 Increased: 133 New Position: 54.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,186 shares. 15,556 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,946 shares. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,592 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 270,883 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 10,347 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Company Ma holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,126 shares. Summit Asset Limited, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,276 shares. Wealthfront Corporation reported 130,189 shares. Profit Invest Ltd reported 9,794 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.03M shares. Capital Guardian has invested 1.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker owns 100,990 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp holds 0.06% or 1,940 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.96M shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NI) has risen 0.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NI’s profit will be $140.48M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $785,166 activity.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.