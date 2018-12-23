Interactive Financial Advisors decreased Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) stake by 54.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as Netflix Com Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Interactive Financial Advisors holds 4,422 shares with $1.65M value, down from 9,695 last quarter. Netflix Com Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) is expected to pay $0.31 on Jan 9, 2019. (NYSE:HTA) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc's current price of $25.67 translates into 1.21% yield. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc's dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Oct 25, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.83M shares traded or 63.99% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has declined 7.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.25% the S&P500.

Interactive Financial Advisors increased Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) stake by 44,189 shares to 44,935 valued at $6.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD) stake by 6,449 shares and now owns 117,755 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 67,902 are held by Cibc Corp. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 65,061 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,113 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.18 million shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,950 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Ltd holds 9,642 shares. Ima Wealth owns 19 shares. Lourd Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,259 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 37,858 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 50 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0.12% or 30,469 shares. Sageworth Tru Communications holds 124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gru Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. $352,270 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of stock or 111,391 shares. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million. BARTON RICHARD N also sold $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 10. The insider HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47 million. HASTINGS REED sold 79,800 shares worth $33.13M.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, November 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $415 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Buy” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. Jefferies downgraded the shares of HTA in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Hold” rating. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target.

More news for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sponsors St. Joseph Health/ Mission Hospital’s Gala – PRNewswire” on November 30, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “â€˜Crypto Bankâ€™ Silvergate Files for $50 Million IPO – Yahoo News” and published on November 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.52 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.