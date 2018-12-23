Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 2,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.16M, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 37.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 169,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,775 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.51M, down from 450,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.46 million shares traded or 78.30% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yhb Inv owns 1,407 shares. Regal Inv Lc holds 0.05% or 1,588 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 37,336 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilltop Inc has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,131 shares. Sei Investments reported 1.13 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.74% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gotham Asset Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 98,963 shares. Bartlett Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 180 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 431,217 shares. Busey Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,302 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.16 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 7,773 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Saturday, August 22 by TheStreet. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Roth Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, September 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 21 by Drexel Hamilton. Bank of America maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Sunday, May 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, May 19 report. As per Friday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 183 selling transactions for $179.74 million activity. On Friday, August 31 Benioff Marc sold $2.27M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. 470 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $65,751 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $36,520 was sold by Conway Craig. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $685,381. Harris Parker sold $839,588 worth of stock or 5,711 shares. Robbins Cynthia G. also sold $251,062 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, September 14.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 133.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 117,385 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $57.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. HealthEquity Inc had 59 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 7. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, June 5. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 5. As per Tuesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 13,561 shares to 558,297 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.