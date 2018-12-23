Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 3.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 197,350 shares with $15.79M value, down from 204,445 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $96.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 1.06 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 20/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS CORP SPB.TO : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Grows Distribution Network in Continental Europe; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘REMAINS HOPEFUL’ OF GOOD OUTCOME ON NATFA; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-119; 09/05/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 105 FROM SFR 101

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 2,974 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 94,018 shares with $12.99M value, up from 91,044 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Income for Life: Here Are 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ I’d Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Royal Bank of Canada Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TSX:TD) Stock or Royal Bank of Canada’s (TSX:RY) Stock Before Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Build a Tax-Free Fortune With Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Stock in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.72 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,736 shares to 58,291 valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,675 shares and now owns 40,626 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 48,053 are owned by D L Carlson Inv Gp. Pggm invested in 1.26% or 1.73M shares. Wedgewood Inc accumulated 6,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bouchey Financial Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Advisory stated it has 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7.93 million shares. 16,986 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca). Monarch Mgmt holds 62,952 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Communications holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,008 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Capital Gru owns 86,157 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Midas Corp stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B holds 37,241 shares. Fosun Interest Limited reported 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 470,700 shares.