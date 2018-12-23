CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had an increase of 1.92% in short interest. CETEF’s SI was 5,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.92% from 5,200 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 1 days are for CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CETEF)’s short sellers to cover CETEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 12,500 shares traded or 142.48% up from the average. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) stake by 10.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 71,200 shares as Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)’s stock declined 22.37%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 734,200 shares with $14.76M value, up from 663,000 last quarter. Sierra Wireless Inc now has $474.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 813,762 shares traded or 190.01% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 28.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS; 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sierra View Local Health Care District, CA at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – REG-Bank of Åland Plc: Managers’ Transactions (November Sierra Ab); 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Hold Runoff Vote As Opposition Wins First Round; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY; 31/05/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – WILL BE THREE ADDITIONAL NIGHT FLIGHTS TO ACCRA, GHANA AND FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE EFFECTIVE AUGUST THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE SWORN IN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS – CHIEF JUSTICE

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development entities in western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $26.64 million. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and services through measurement while drilling systems, which are installed in the drill string to provide real time measurements of basic trajectory parameters, such as inclination, direction, tool-face, and temperature. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides displacement drilling mud motors to drill without drill string rotation converting hydraulic energy into mechanical energy; drilling jars; and shock subs.

