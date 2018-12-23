Scharf Investments Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 8.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 90,566 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $157.29M value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $34.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 3.07M shares traded or 193.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) stake by 61.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,100 shares as Cme Group Inc Class A (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 1,300 shares with $221,000 value, down from 3,400 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Class A now has $65.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% or 1,900 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Invsts has 15.43 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management reported 1,600 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 546,446 shares. Navellier & Incorporated owns 22,012 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.08% or 641,787 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.15% or 2.46 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested 1.65% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nadler Grp Inc invested in 6,202 shares. 10,788 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Usca Ria Llc stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,332 are held by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 4,958 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. UBS downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg upgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Carey Charles P had sold 2,800 shares worth $513,660 on Friday, November 2. 4,976 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $878,762 were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M.. 13,500 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $2.59M were sold by Tully Sean. Shares for $410,275 were sold by Pietrowicz John W. on Tuesday, July 10. The insider Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M. Winkler Julie had sold 5,847 shares worth $1.14 million. 300 shares valued at $51,689 were sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) stake by 6,899 shares to 30,064 valued at $2.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) stake by 8,339 shares and now owns 27,824 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29 with “Market Perform”. Raymond James upgraded the shares of AON in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Monday, November 12 report.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 8.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.35 per share. AON’s profit will be $515.40M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.36% EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 18,848 shares to 1.97M valued at $123.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) stake by 162,328 shares and now owns 170,178 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

