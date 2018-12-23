HEICO (HEI) to pay $0.07 on Jan 17, 2019; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding

HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI) is expected to pay $0.07 on Jan 17, 2019. (NYSE:HEI) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. HEICO Corp’s current price of $73.42 translates into 0.10% yield. HEICO Corp’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 17, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 981,282 shares traded or 128.12% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,812 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 120,808 shares with $27.27 million value, down from 122,620 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million on Monday, July 9.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Nomura. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 12,505 shares to 174,105 valued at $8.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 7,006 shares and now owns 131,951 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 38.64 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 91 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 41.24% less from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Waratah Advisors Ltd has 0.22% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 198,208 shares. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Incorporated has 0.15% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Artisan Partnership has 0.09% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 535,284 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 72,689 shares. Washington Mgmt reported 0.44% stake. 159,587 are held by Schwab Charles Invest Inc. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Moreover, Stone Run Limited Liability Corporation has 3.48% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 81,898 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 30,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,761 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 22,570 shares. M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 4,625 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 1.59% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 401,550 shares. Next Group Inc reported 0.01% stake.