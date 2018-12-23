Conning Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 296.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 148,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,159 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53 million, up from 50,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.88% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…

Btim Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,462 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.79 million, up from 193,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54 million shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 4,892 shares to 171,375 shares, valued at $29.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 20,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,209 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% stake. Puzo Michael J invested in 6,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,604 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 138,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Enterprise Services holds 256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montgomery stated it has 5,700 shares. 3,429 are held by Reliance Co Of Delaware. Capital Intl Ca reported 20,400 shares stake. Mirae Asset Investments reported 5,832 shares. 37,828 were reported by Trexquant L P. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 90,522 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Among 37 analysts covering Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), 15 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Helmerich & Payne had 149 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, December 2. On Monday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, May 23 report. Howard Weil upgraded the shares of HP in report on Thursday, October 8 to “Sector Outperform” rating. Stephens upgraded the shares of HP in report on Friday, August 28 to “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, September 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, January 29. Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, July 28 to “Sell” rating.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573 worth of stock or 11,309 shares. $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was sold by Lennox Michael. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $782,168 was made by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch For When HP Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPQ: Dividends Are Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Is Overlooking HP Inc – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,930 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,722 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 13,528 shares. Ftb has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Css Ltd Co Il has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,833 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.05% or 22,354 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 137,446 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Btr Capital Mgmt holds 420,059 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd accumulated 868,408 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.25 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.33 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 11,100 shares. 384,984 are held by Interocean Cap Limited Com.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: Growth Projects To Boost Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Next LNG Export Terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan On Target For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan: Still Paying For Broken Promises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Thursday, October 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 21. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, January 28. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, April 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets.