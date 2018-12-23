Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97 million, down from 331,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,016 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345,000, down from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54 million shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP)

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53 million for 41.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is HP Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” on December 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HPE to Acquire BlueData NYSE:HPE – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces formation of Helmerich & Payne Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is A Nimbler, More Focused Company (NYSE:HPE) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Bell John R. sold 13,000 shares worth $782,168. $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was sold by Lennox Michael. Shares for $736,573 were sold by MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $488.43M and $223.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,644 shares to 22,846 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Load Up on MU Stock Before Earnings Report? – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutanix: Growth Aplenty But Risks Keep Us On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 7, 2018 : NBR, BAC, ITUB, CIG, EBR, BITA, CSCO, QQQ, INTC, MSFT, WEN, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. The insider Robbins Charles sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million. Goeckeler David sold $1.51M worth of stock or 35,000 shares. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M.