Leuthold Group Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 2.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,283 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 49,935 shares with $13.29M value, down from 51,218 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $229.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 21,741 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 7,637 shares with $590,000 value, down from 29,378 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Announces Data on CAR T Therapy Candidate – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead’s (GILD) Harvoni and Descovy Get Approval in China – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Appoints Daniel O’Day as New CEO – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. PiperJaffray downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, October 26. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. $3.48 million worth of stock was sold by MARTIN JOHN C on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, September 24. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $304 target. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $292 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, October 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $280 target.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 8,142 shares were sold by Nelson Steven H, worth $2.16 million on Thursday, September 13. On Wednesday, September 12 BURKE RICHARD T sold $5.27 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILSON D ELLEN. Shares for $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $44,796 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9.