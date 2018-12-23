Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,743 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72M, up from 125,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

More important recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha”, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 77,968 shares to 28,453 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,299 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,172 shares to 115,913 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 25,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,095 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: CAMP, ARLO, CRCM, IDTI, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DIS, LZB, CPB, MSFT, SABR – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

