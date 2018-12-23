Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 88.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 22,850 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock declined 11.19%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 48,556 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 25,706 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $7.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 3.77 million shares traded or 222.53% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 19.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 5,226 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 21,002 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 26,228 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,152 shares to 183,936 valued at $9.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 249 shares and now owns 3,928 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, September 28. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $176 target. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 29. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.79% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 401,887 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.5% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.28 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.34% or 727,440 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 127,855 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Franklin Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 137,883 shares. Scotia Capital Inc reported 48,621 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Co reported 1.32% stake. Oppenheimer has 0.28% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 63,872 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 20,715 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Company holds 7,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 78,854 shares. Art Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 85,700 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 597,573 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 45,303 shares. 171,075 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 15,288 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 40,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 2.61 million shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group Incorporated invested in 71,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 40,800 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.57 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 354,030 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Brown \u0026 Brown (NYSE:BRO), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown \u0026 Brown had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BRO in report on Monday, November 12 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, September 19 report.