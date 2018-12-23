Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 19.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,777 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, down from 49,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.51% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 26.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, up from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. 58,924 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $3.05M were sold by Elmore John R.. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. 10,902 shares were sold by OMALEY DAVID B, worth $585,001. Shares for $730,517 were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H..

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Monday, March 14. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 23. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 5 by PiperJaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, October 18.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity. $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by WRIGHT DAVID. Jilla Rustom sold 2,500 shares worth $218,750. 1,500 shares valued at $132,641 were sold by KELLY DENIS F on Tuesday, August 21.

