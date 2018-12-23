Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) stake by 9.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 49,726 shares as Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)’s stock declined 16.69%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 461,029 shares with $44.60M value, down from 510,755 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 566,699 shares traded or 278.72% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 23.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Hendley & Co Inc increased Hershey Company (HSY) stake by 83.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc acquired 20,111 shares as Hershey Company (HSY)’s stock rose 2.61%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 44,078 shares with $4.50M value, up from 23,967 last quarter. Hershey Company now has $22.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 1.95 million shares traded or 57.82% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells

Among 2 analysts covering Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Calavo Growers had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral”. Vertical Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 236,462 shares to 485,247 valued at $19.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Fb Finl Corp stake by 13,253 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.79 million activity. WEDIN ROBERT J had sold 2,601 shares worth $255,849. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $100,000 was sold by VAN DER KAR SCOTT. $10.40M worth of stock was sold by COLE LECIL E on Thursday, September 20. $32,840 worth of stock was sold by Brown Marc Laurence on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold CVGW shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.84 million shares or 2.15% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 70,205 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 179 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 24,100 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 60,131 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Metropolitan Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pnc Services Grp Inc invested in 26,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 49,964 shares. Fruth Investment owns 9,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 30,784 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 3,599 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $964.48 million activity. $152,850 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by Buck Michele. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A. 2,000 shares were bought by Tillemans Todd W, worth $214,640. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $478.35M. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $478.35 million worth of stock. WALLING KEVIN R had sold 30,835 shares worth $3.12M on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 105.90 million shares or 1.16% less from 107.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 270 shares. Hendley And Communications reported 2.21% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Lazard Asset Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 33,617 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 12,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.06% or 9,538 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates reported 11,460 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0.05% or 2.00M shares. 98,459 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 129,031 shares. Moreover, Foyston Gordon & Payne has 1.16% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 66,662 shares. 41,682 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 958 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 190,081 shares.