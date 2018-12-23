Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 90.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 982,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.75M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 6,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.94 million, down from 238,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Washington-based Harbour Mngmt has invested 2.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 7,822 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Limited Co. Everett Harris & Company Ca owns 35,687 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Corp has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ativo Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 15.35M shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,152 shares. Macroview Ltd Com reported 85 shares stake. Swedbank reported 3.28 million shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arbor Advisors Limited Company holds 0.08% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assoc Incorporated invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Rech Mngmt stated it has 108,049 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA initiated Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Tuesday, May 17. CLSA has “Underperform” rating and $30 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, September 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $40.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Summit Research given on Monday, April 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, February 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,678 shares to 18,199 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F) by 99,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. 5,117 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $247,155 were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES. $116,028 worth of stock was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25.

Among 17 analysts covering Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Huntsman Corporation had 55 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Alembic. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. HUN’s profit will be $140.62 million for 7.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.76% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 75,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 444,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 175.95 million shares or 0.20% less from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 79,382 shares. 744,386 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Wespac Advsrs Llc holds 1.51% or 94,765 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 256,000 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The New York-based Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 119,717 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cadence Mngmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 112,689 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 8,619 were accumulated by Enterprise Fin. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Evanston Invests Inc Dba Evanston Advisors has 1.65% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).