Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 54.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 77,940 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 13.32%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 64,857 shares with $11.93 million value, down from 142,797 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $19.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07 million shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 2.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 35,000 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock declined 1.30%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $29.60 million value, down from 1.22M last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $9.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.96M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. Bowman William R sold $420,864 worth of stock. Leonti Joseph R also sold $283,377 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares.

More news for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co holds 19,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 208,749 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Highlander Management Lc reported 7,075 shares stake. Bp Plc has invested 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). South Dakota Investment Council has 10,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 10,042 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.07% or 32,100 shares in its portfolio. 949,913 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,490 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 93,913 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Prtn Lc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 20,505 are held by Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,560 shares. Mu Invs, Japan-based fund reported 28,800 shares.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28 million for 15.04 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 9,079 shares to 57,617 valued at $6.68 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 14,846 shares and now owns 138,473 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 14 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, September 14. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PH in report on Monday, July 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Underperform” on Monday, October 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $179 target. Citigroup maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $178 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NI’s profit will be $140.48M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NiSource had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NI in report on Friday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, September 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report. JP Morgan maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $28 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $785,166 activity. Shares for $62,832 were sold by Brown Donald Eugene. Shares for $722,334 were sold by Hightman Carrie J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold NI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 1.76M shares. State Street Corp owns 16.88 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tobam, France-based fund reported 164,167 shares. 15,606 were reported by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc. Miller Howard Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rbo And Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 180,874 shares. Cohen Cap owns 21,200 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Wesbanco State Bank invested in 10,435 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 965 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 45,279 shares. American Insurance Communication Tx has 164,780 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) stake by 20,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $5.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,900 shares and now owns 176,400 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was raised too.

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “NiSource Appoints Randy Hulen Treasurer; Shawn Anderson to Enhanced Risk, Strategy Role – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.