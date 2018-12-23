Herald Investment Management Ltd increased Materialise Nv (MTLS) stake by 128.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired 49,200 shares as Materialise Nv (MTLS)’s stock declined 2.88%. The Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 87,456 shares with $1.21M value, up from 38,256 last quarter. Materialise Nv now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 11.65% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 2.25 million shares traded or 1127.89% up from the average. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 0.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) had an increase of 9.98% in short interest. MCF's SI was 822,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.98% from 748,200 shares previously. With 229,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)'s short sellers to cover MCF's short positions. The SI to Contango Oil & Gas Company's float is 3.95%. The stock increased 9.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 434,307 shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has risen 44.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.06% the S&P500.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $101.51 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 13.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 10,228 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,112 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 3.58 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 109 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd has 27,685 shares. Rmb Cap Llc invested in 0% or 38,473 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 430,369 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 120,716 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 57,841 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). 1.92 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Since June 26, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $7.31 million activity. The insider GOFF JOHN C bought $368,426.