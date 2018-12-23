Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 81.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $887,000, up from 2,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 2.02 million shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 1.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,968 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.10M, up from 276,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,849 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Incorporated has invested 0.32% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 342 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank reported 0% stake. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.48% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 10,150 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 55,745 shares. New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Lord Abbett & owns 441,557 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 76 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 28,371 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.53% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 16,800 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 6,123 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,906 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Among 11 analysts covering MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. MSCI Inc. had 28 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $141 target in Friday, November 3 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Monday, June 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 7 report. UBS maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) rating on Friday, March 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $177 target.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,906 shares to 289,346 shares, valued at $65.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,538 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 28 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, January 8. The rating was upgraded by M Partners on Monday, December 5 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 14. As per Tuesday, December 8, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $112 target in Thursday, November 9 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 2,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 8,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Glob Invsts reported 18.63M shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 1,725 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 4,228 shares. 29,670 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 393,240 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 6,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Limited Com invested in 2,522 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Investors invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Caprock Inc reported 1,704 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 56,962 shares.