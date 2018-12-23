Hero (HERO) hits new $-0.00210319999999999 price after -6.25% drop for a day

It was bad day for Hero (HERO), as it declined by $-0.00210319999999999 or -6.25%, touching $0.031548. Top Crypto Experts believe that Hero (HERO) is looking for the $0.0347028 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0644773766237951. The highest price was $0.0336512 and lowest of $0.031548 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0336512. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Hero (HERO) tokens went up 24.16% from $0.02541 for coin. For 100 days HERO is down -35.72% from $0.04908. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Hero (HERO) has 14.77 million coins mined with the market cap $465,820. It has 14.77M coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/03/2018. The Crypto HERO has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Hero is an Ethereum-based platform that provides collateralized loans to the unbanked and underbanked consumer across Southeast Asia. HERO is an ERC20 utility token used as a currency on the Hero Capital Market platform.