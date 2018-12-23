Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 157 funds started new or increased holdings, while 168 cut down and sold their equity positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. The funds in our database now own: 52.42 million shares, down from 54.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 130 Increased: 100 New Position: 57.

Heronetta Management Lp decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 7.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Heronetta Management Lp holds 235,879 shares with $15.97M value, down from 254,221 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $12.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05 million shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 May Douglas J sold $343,467 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,000 shares. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J. $377,850 worth of stock was sold by Selvidge Jeff R on Thursday, September 20. 30,000 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares with value of $2.07 million were sold by MEARS MICHAEL N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 4,854 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 9,833 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.35 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 103,966 shares stake. St Germain D J Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,850 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 30,066 shares. Creative Planning has 0.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 23,668 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 7,597 shares. Pnc Grp reported 0.03% stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 3,260 shares. River Road Asset Limited Co reported 0.73% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 37,950 shares. Maple Management holds 3,350 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 3. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. Bank of America maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Monday, November 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $77 target. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Heronetta Management Lp increased Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 14,000 shares to 269,537 valued at $9.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 191,200 shares and now owns 228,800 shares. Shell Midstream Partners LP was raised too.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 33.89 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 4.93% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RL’s profit will be $171.33 million for 11.45 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.75% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 128,469 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 71,014 shares. The New York-based Armistice Capital Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,220 shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 1.79 million shares traded or 76.22% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has risen 5.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX