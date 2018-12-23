Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 229.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 932,832 shares traded or 186.23% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 26.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 43,774 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 211,040 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, up from 167,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 37,507 shares traded or 77.09% up from the average. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 88,796 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 10,803 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 36,930 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc has 3.18 million shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York stated it has 379,839 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 4,414 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Michigan-based Exchange Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% or 178 shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 173 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 4,018 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $69 target in Thursday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 18. Barclays Capital maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Monday, October 30 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Monday, February 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, November 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $469,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold RGT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 4.44% more from 3.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 139 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm holds 0.03% or 101,326 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 58,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 11,075 shares. Thompson Davis & reported 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,494 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 149,669 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Inc invested 0.1% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). 1607 Capital Prtnrs Lc accumulated 221,176 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 1,152 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 31,708 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15,702 shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.21% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). First Manhattan invested in 79 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 30,212 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $69.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 313,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,812 shares, and cut its stake in Nii Hldgs Inc.