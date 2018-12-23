Hexavest Lifted Its Consoldtd Edison Incprop (ED) Holding; Autozone (AZO) SI Increased By 6.82%

Hexavest Inc increased Consoldtd Edison Incprop (ED) stake by 10.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 61,821 shares as Consoldtd Edison Incprop (ED)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Hexavest Inc holds 631,654 shares with $48.13M value, up from 569,833 last quarter. Consoldtd Edison Incprop now has $24.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54 million shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) had an increase of 6.82% in short interest. AZO’s SI was 666,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.82% from 623,600 shares previously. With 284,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)’s short sellers to cover AZO’s short positions. The SI to Autozone Inc’s float is 2.54%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 691,645 shares traded or 89.69% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 7,318 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 5,599 shares. Korea Investment has 112,080 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd accumulated 804 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn owns 13,572 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. St Johns Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). National Asset Management holds 11,517 shares. Hgk Asset holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 108,748 shares. Rare holds 4,312 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co reported 36,684 shares. Tcw Gp Inc owns 19,126 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Associated Banc invested in 0.05% or 11,445 shares.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider buys, and 0 sales for $139,193 activity. Another trade for 59 shares valued at $4,343 was made by Cawley Timothy on Saturday, June 30. Another trade for 30 shares valued at $2,306 was bought by Sanchez Robert. $7,233 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. The insider Muccilo Robert bought 26 shares worth $2,005. 1 shares valued at $79 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, September 30. OATES JOSEPH P bought $553 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $2,236 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, November 30.

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ED in report on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Evercore upgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Hexavest Inc decreased Intel Corp L En (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 1.87M shares to 9,821 valued at $464,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alnc En stake by 95,168 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Express Scripts Hldgos;S En (NASDAQ:ESRX) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $78.15 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.33M was made by Wright Kristen C. on Friday, December 14. The insider GILES WILLIAM T sold 13,500 shares worth $11.75 million. Daniele Philip B. sold $505,821 worth of stock or 740 shares. $4.05 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by Halsell Rodney C. on Friday, November 2. 23,700 shares valued at $18.49M were sold by RHODES WILLIAM C III on Thursday, September 27. Shares for $524,286 were sold by HURTADO DOMINGO on Thursday, December 13. Graves William W sold $14.67 million worth of stock or 18,900 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $20.82 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 2,778 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 189 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,327 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Tompkins reported 221 shares. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mgmt has 4.44% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 616,050 shares. 6,362 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity. Private Management Group Incorporated accumulated 50,832 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 2,409 shares. Vigilant Management Llc invested in 4 shares. 2,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Cambridge holds 298 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 17,694 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,552 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,680 shares.