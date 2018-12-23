Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 12.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 20,854 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 150,155 shares with $65.78 million value, down from 171,009 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $366.99. About 174,334 shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 20.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Newell Rubbermaid I (NWL) stake by 38.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 137,882 shares as Newell Rubbermaid I (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 496,669 shares with $10.08M value, up from 358,787 last quarter. Newell Rubbermaid I now has $8.80B valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS

More recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Why JinkoSolar Holding, Transmontaigne Partners, and Newell Brands Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Hologic, Newell Brands and Juniper Networks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 17,067 shares to 76,138 valued at $10.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) stake by 43,078 shares and now owns 150,338 shares. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Jefferies. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of NWL in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. ICAHN BRETT bought $2.31M worth of stock or 110,000 shares. Shares for $523,637 were sold by Cunningham James L III on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 122,360 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.56% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America holds 0% or 1,226 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,356 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 16.33M shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Earnest Prns Ltd invested in 0% or 237 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 15,000 shares. Proxima Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 8.99% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,881 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 406 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 22,967 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 356,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11.03 million were reported by Capital Intl Invsts. 16.73 million were reported by Pzena Invest Ltd Liability.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 664,180 shares to 1.52 million valued at $43.08M in 2018Q3. It also upped Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 895,876 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CACC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 8.42% less from 11.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Bloombergsen has 10.31% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 748 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 975 are owned by Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Account Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.93% or 17,595 shares. Smith Thomas W owns 105,678 shares for 29.56% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,428 shares. Goodnow Investment Lc reported 9.58% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 14,435 shares. 47,148 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 5,735 shares. Midas Management reported 11,500 shares stake.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Costs & Risky Loans to Hurt Washington Federal (WAFD) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Finance Stocks That Crushed Buffett’s Berkshire in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BB&T’s (BBT) Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Plea to Dismiss Pennsylvania Lawsuit Gets Rejected – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $7.45 EPS, up 44.38% or $2.29 from last year’s $5.16 per share. CACC’s profit will be $144.60M for 12.32 P/E if the $7.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.56 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $51.74 million activity. Booth Kenneth sold 2,000 shares worth $750,000. 730 shares were sold by BUSK DOUGLAS W, worth $270,100. $7.19 million worth of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) was sold by Prescott General Partners LLC on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $2.07 million was sold by VASSALLUZZO SCOTT J. 2,000 shares valued at $921,960 were sold by SMITH ARTHUR L on Wednesday, August 22.