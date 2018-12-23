Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) by 40.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 137,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.66 million, up from 335,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.37 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials I (AMAT) by 36.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 58,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.44M, up from 159,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Invest has 0.49% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 84,710 shares. 750,374 were reported by Northern. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 13,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 534,460 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 60 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 90 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0% or 185,786 shares. 21,471 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 57,043 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.35% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 24,000 shares. Utah Retirement owns 16,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 102,852 shares. Proshare Ltd Com has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 29,759 shares to 223,537 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 17,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,956 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Among 17 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $95 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 23 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. Citigroup initiated the shares of ACHC in report on Wednesday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of ACHC in report on Friday, December 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 20.42 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Nuwave Investment Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 98 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc reported 8.79 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Icm Asset Wa stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd holds 250 shares. 661,334 were reported by Carlson Cap L P. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oakworth Capital Inc invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Old National State Bank In reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 10,932 were reported by Rmb. The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Llc holds 9,976 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 65,725 shares. Cap Mgmt Va has 330,917 shares.

