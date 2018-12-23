Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hi (HCLP) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 59,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 62,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Hi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.28M shares traded or 183.27% up from the average. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has declined 55.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HCLP News: 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS-INCIDENT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY,DIDN’T AFFECT OPERATIONS/DELIVERY TO CUSTOMERS,NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP SAYS PROVIDED UPDATE REGARDING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AT CO’S WHITEHALL FACILITY ON MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP HCLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 02/04/2018 Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP APPOINTS SCOTT J. PRESTON AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Hl-CRUSH PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DISTRIBUTION TO $0.225 PER UNIT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PROVIDES UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM UPDATE; 25/05/2018 – Hl-CRUSH ISSUES UPDATE REGARDING WHITEHALL INCIDENT

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 73.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $219.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 159,000 shares to 407,300 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 20,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold HCLP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.17 million shares or 29.10% less from 17.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Assocs owns 217,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 341 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Us Bankshares De reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100 are owned by Toth Finance Advisory. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). 10,036 are owned by Jefferies Group Limited Company. Foundry Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.08% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,830 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) for 128,033 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 108,060 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America De invested in 337,362 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $117,106 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Hi-Crush Partners had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Friday, July 6. Wunderlich maintained the shares of HCLP in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Mizuho. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 4 report. Jefferies maintained Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. Johnson Rice initiated the shares of HCLP in report on Friday, June 23 with “Accumulate” rating. The stock of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by UNS. The stock of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 25.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 103.85% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.52 per share. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hi-Crush Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 545,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 61,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 2,980 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 41,297 are held by Dana Inv. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.56% or 326,090 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 114,063 shares. 12,767 are held by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,747 shares. Private Capital reported 36,271 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,876 are held by Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 2,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.5% or 74,463 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

