Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton (BHP) by 34.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd analyzed 8,130 shares as the company's stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,616 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $778,000, down from 23,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.59 million shares traded or 48.38% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500.

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hi (HCLP) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc analyzed 59,150 shares as the company's stock declined 63.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 62,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Hi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.28 million shares traded or 183.27% up from the average. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has declined 55.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.35% the S&P500.

Among 26 analysts covering BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) had 63 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 23. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 20 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BHP in report on Thursday, November 10 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, September 14 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 4. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 8 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr & Utilities by 15,384 shares to 21,303 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,106 activity.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 103.85% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.52 per share. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hi-Crush Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold HCLP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 12.17 million shares or 29.10% less from 17.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Focused Wealth Management has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 1.34 million shares. Moreover, L And S Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) for 70,533 shares. 199,300 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P. Barnett And Communication holds 2,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 98,055 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 90,244 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Van Eck Associate, New York-based fund reported 217,335 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0% or 18,830 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 50,000 shares.