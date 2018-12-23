High Pointe Capital Management Lifted By $482,300 Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; EQT (EQT) Had 4 Bulls

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 35.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 13,780 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 52,270 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 38,490 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $153.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June

Among 9 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. EQT had 14 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Thursday, August 16 report. On Friday, November 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained the shares of EQT in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $24 Maintain

23/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Upgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48 New Target: $25 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $12 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Weight New Target: $63 Reinitiate

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45 New Target: $48 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54 New Target: $45 Maintain

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 24 to “Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $41 target in Monday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 26.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. 7,636 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $282,799 were sold by BACON KENNETH J. 6,448 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $228,775 were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell & Reed reported 2.89M shares. Lsv Asset holds 5.50M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 25,661 were accumulated by Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Archer Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 10.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atria Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cap Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 690,898 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 740,115 shares. Weitz Inv owns 1.08M shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,343 shares. Associated Banc holds 631,213 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc holds 22,774 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph bought 8,700 shares worth $145,203. Shares for $163,300 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. $346,600 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E. 10,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $175,200 were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. On Monday, October 1 the insider Szydlowski Norman J bought $21,230. 20,000 shares valued at $330,200 were bought by BEHRMAN PHILIP G on Friday, November 16. $248,475 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 5,824 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.01% or 4,660 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 60,735 shares. Bokf Na holds 6,343 shares. 13,100 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Voya Invest Lc has 0.07% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10,679 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 87,200 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0% or 90 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 3.28M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 298,359 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commercial Bank has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

