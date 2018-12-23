Hillman Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co sold 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.15 million, down from 203,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MLN INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MLN”, DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MLN RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 21/03/2018 – Missing From Facebook’s Crisis: Mark Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg silent during Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.69 million, down from 127,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Wehner David M. also sold $2.00M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786 on Tuesday, September 4. Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.58M worth of stock or 493,615 shares. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.75 million. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 9,996 shares valued at $1.59 million was sold by Kapur Vimal. On Wednesday, November 14 DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,963 shares. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 28,281 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.