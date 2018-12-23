Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 35,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, up from 106,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp Com (BTE) by 98.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 277,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11,000, down from 280,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.79 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 45.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 12. FBR Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 22 with “Mkt Perform” rating. On Tuesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 14 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, November 14. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Hilliard Lyons downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, June 19 report.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 1.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling & Yahnke Llc reported 189,153 shares stake. 75,837 are owned by Anchor Capital Ltd Liability. Invest Of Virginia Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 79.71 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,115 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 130,778 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.5% or 1.74M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 362,119 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 86,304 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 1.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 418,534 shares. Nordea Inv holds 1.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18.29M shares. Monetary Management Inc accumulated 31,061 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $124.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 20,010 shares to 6,205 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,592 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Among 11 analysts covering Baytex Energy Trust (NYSE:BTE), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Baytex Energy Trust had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Scotia Capital downgraded the shares of BTE in report on Thursday, June 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 24. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, December 7 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 29. National Bank Canada downgraded the shares of BTE in report on Monday, August 24 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by Altacorp on Monday, August 24.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $762.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 37,400 shares to 327,700 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: Is Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE): Is the Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baytex Energy: Reviewing The Outlook For 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2018. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Value Investors: These 3 Unloved Stocks Could Double (or More!) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 03, 2018.