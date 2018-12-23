Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Oceaneering International had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Societe Generale. Credit Suisse maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 29. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $15 New Target: $17 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24 New Target: $25 Maintain

Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) is expected to pay $0.50 on Jan 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HIFS) shareholders before Jan 4, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Hingham Institution For Savings’s current price of $200.90 translates into 0.25% yield. Hingham Institution For Savings’s dividend has Jan 7, 2019 as record date. Nov 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 10,572 shares traded or 480.24% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has risen 5.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.33% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.13M shares traded or 266.37% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 97.68 million shares or 5.32% less from 103.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 148,168 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 273,818 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited holds 0% or 25,240 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 17,879 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 288,814 shares. Boston holds 0% or 143,988 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 1.03M shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 1.26M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com owns 113,149 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns L P has invested 0.27% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 446 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 200 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7,047 activity. Hewlett Clyde W sold $7,047 worth of stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It has a 44.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services and products to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.10 million. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.