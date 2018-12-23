Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 193,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40M, up from 169,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94M shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit; 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 ADJ. SG&A ABOUT 10% OF NET SALES; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 24.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.29 million, down from 5.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 621,733 shares traded or 55.71% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 33.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $14.35 million activity. 32,652 shares were sold by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $1.39M on Monday, November 5. COOK BRIAN J also sold $2.24 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Monday, December 3. Reale John M had sold 8,550 shares worth $367,559. $1.08 million worth of stock was sold by HILZINGER MATTHEW F on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 1,357 shares valued at $58,362 was sold by Macey Christopher D. On Monday, July 30 the insider Salah Gregory D. sold $296,914.

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 26. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by C.L. King. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37 target in Friday, October 27 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, November 22 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 15. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Saturday, August 29. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research on Monday, September 19 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.48% or 79,525 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 171 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Investors Pa reported 6,109 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,992 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 48,747 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 15,353 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Eaton Vance Management reported 49,274 shares. 13,890 are held by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 294,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.08M shares. Weik Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,150 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $169.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 70,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:COHU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (Put) (NYSE:LHO).

Among 10 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 43 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse initiated Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2800 target in Monday, June 5 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) on Monday, August 17 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of SMLP in report on Thursday, March 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 20. The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $521,909 activity. $50,548 worth of stock was sold by Degeyter Brock M on Friday, August 17.

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $18.71 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Execution of Precedent Agreement with XTO Energy Inc. for Firm Transportation Capacity on Double E Pipeline – PR Newswire” on July 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Woodlands-based midstream co. names new CFO, promotes other executives – Houston Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners: Safe 13% Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2015. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Embarrassingly Unsustainable Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobilâ€™s Proposed Permian Oil Pipeline Takes Another Step Forward – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold SMLP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 31.09 million shares or 3.79% less from 32.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 19,121 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd owns 436,114 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 18,887 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 123,600 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors holds 10,028 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.1% or 492,394 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2.21 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru accumulated 0% or 994 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 128,912 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 180 shares. West Family Invs Inc has 135,574 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Prudential Pcl invested in 0.01% or 205,000 shares.