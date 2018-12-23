Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Nice LTD (NICE) Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Smith A O (AOS) Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Smith A O (AOS) stake by 27.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 18,037 shares as Smith A O (AOS)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 84,747 shares with $4.52 million value, up from 66,710 last quarter. Smith A O now has $7.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 14.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc sold 90,000 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock declined 2.56%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 520,802 shares with $59.62 million value, down from 610,802 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $6.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A.O. Smith: Time To Jump Back In – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsrs holds 20,547 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 29,574 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 8,340 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 439,215 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.05% or 19,151 shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc owns 6,733 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.4% or 466,665 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,772 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 0.74% or 478,858 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.01% or 18,581 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 28,368 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity. JONES PAUL W also sold $270,505 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, August 21.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 1.52 million shares to 2.67 million valued at $138.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 442 shares and now owns 15,855 shares. Arch Coal Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. A.O. Smith had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 3 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NICE had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EndoPredict® Test Receives Positive NICE Recommendation for Patients with Early Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abercrombie, Halliburton, Veeva, Attunity and Nice highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NICE and CoPaCC Study Reveals the Top Digital Evidence Management Challenges for UK Police Forces – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE inContact CXone Selected for 2300 Seat Cloud Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.