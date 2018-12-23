Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.17M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 31.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 328,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.87 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 8.95 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Among 26 analysts covering United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. United States Steel Corporation had 123 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equalweight” rating on Wednesday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 6. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of X in report on Wednesday, May 24 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 4. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Tuesday, April 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $28 target. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, May 10 to “Market Perform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 8 by UBS.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 302,350 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 95,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Union Retail Bank Corp owns 33,166 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 171,796 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stearns Fincl Ser Grp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 282,226 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 30.81 million shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd accumulated 1.56M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 0.21% or 50,235 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 22,305 shares. Bp Plc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Co accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Montecito National Bank owns 21,978 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 1.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natl Tx accumulated 0.43% or 780,375 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, April 9. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $1100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, December 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Thursday, June 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by S&P Research. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 7. UBS maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, October 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14.