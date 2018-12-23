Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp decreased Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) stake by 17.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp sold 500,000 shares as Banc Of California Inc. (BANC)’s stock declined 23.71%. The Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 2.35 million shares with $44.43M value, down from 2.85M last quarter. Banc Of California Inc. now has $632.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 2.03 million shares traded or 270.02% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 30.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) stake by 12.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 23,248 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC)’s stock declined 34.12%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 207,437 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 184,189 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77M shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 10,484 shares to 92,566 valued at $5.78 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Thor Industries Inc Call Optio (NYSE:THO) stake by 28,200 shares and now owns 700 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Thursday, November 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $18 target.

More important recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout (NYSE:ENLC)(NYSE:ENLK) – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream increases FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Another recent and important Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.40 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 Fallon-Walsh Barbara bought $2,028 worth of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 100 shares. On Friday, November 30 WYCOFF W KIRK sold $2,127 worth of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 124 shares. Another trade for 4,600 shares valued at $75,900 was bought by Smith Michael Alan. Curran Mary A bought $31,220 worth of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold BANC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 54.85 million shares or 2.55% less from 56.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kennedy Capital has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 233,000 shares. Teton Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 3,980 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 0.01% or 344,402 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 85,005 shares. Natixis LP owns 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 119,122 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 67,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated invested in 295,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp & stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 369 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.24M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BANC’s profit will be $11.65 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Banc of California had 2 analyst reports since November 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by FBR Capital.