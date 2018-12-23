Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.82 million, up from 90,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 11.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 81,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,885 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.25 million, up from 687,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 771,886 shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $499.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 43,485 shares to 60,130 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 7,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,722 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, January 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 10. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Bernstein. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, July 22. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13. The rating was initiated by HSBC on Monday, June 12 with “Hold”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provident Tru holds 4,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 21,368 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.26% or 83,878 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty owns 4.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,000 shares. Westpac Corp owns 156,959 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation stated it has 98,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 2,450 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12.43M shares. Blue holds 0.67% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,794 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc owns 12,469 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 2.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 307,801 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,479 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,089 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 27,825 shares to 69,530 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 12,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,455 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. SANDBROOK WILLIAM J also sold $463,068 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares. $6,890 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was sold by Sutherland Colin McGill. On Tuesday, September 4 Cellar Kurt Matthew bought $96,600 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 2,000 shares. ROSSI THEODORE P had bought 40,000 shares worth $1.34M. LUNDIN MICHAEL D bought $12,938 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on Monday, August 20. 500 shares were bought by BEHRING DAVID ANDREW, worth $17,500 on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 9,885 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 0.01% or 268,358 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 696,632 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ameritas owns 1,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd New York owns 34,332 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Co invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 43,004 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 128,166 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 11,068 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.35% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 6,548 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc accumulated 28,700 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Among 7 analysts covering U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. U.S. Concrete had 17 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated the shares of USCR in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by BB&T Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. Sidoti downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.