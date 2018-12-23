Fayerweather Charles decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) by 10.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 36,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18 million shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 23.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 64,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 340,203 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.79M, up from 275,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $171.22. About 253,454 shares traded or 267.49% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 24.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/03/2018 – Quaker Chemical Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $61.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 87,181 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $78.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,428 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Among 7 analysts covering Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Quaker Chemical Corp had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) rating on Thursday, October 27. Wunderlich has “Hold” rating and $115 target. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Thursday, August 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 2 by Seaport Global. On Tuesday, February 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) on Thursday, June 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Seaport Global given on Friday, March 16. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Sidoti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold KWR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 11.43 million shares or 10.34% less from 12.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd accumulated 391 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 13,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 480,906 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 3,960 shares. 1,003 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. 109,489 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0.15% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 5,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) or 4,043 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 13,930 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 42,314 shares. Everence Management Inc owns 1,130 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) or 17,017 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $190,641 were sold by BERQUIST JOSEPH A on Tuesday, September 11. PLATZER L WILBERT had sold 1,957 shares worth $347,868 on Friday, August 24. Laininger Dieter sold $1.05 million worth of stock. 1,284 shares were sold by HOSTETTER SHANE, worth $265,798 on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $709,703 was sold by BENOLIEL D JEFFRY. The insider CALDWELL DONALD R sold $92,342.

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 88 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. Loop Capital initiated the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The rating was downgraded by IBC on Tuesday, April 26 to “Sector Performer”. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 25. As per Monday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 26. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 13.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CNI’s profit will be $814.69 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.61% negative EPS growth.