Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 31,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.95M, up from 291,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 16.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 37,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 268,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, up from 230,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 856,611 shares traded or 201.01% up from the average. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 6.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 1 by Gabelli. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 2 to “Outperform”. Leerink Swann maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, February 22. Leerink Swann has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, August 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 50,833 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.15% or 899,034 shares. Tourbillon Ltd Partnership holds 4.12% or 496,121 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Endurant Management LP owns 10,315 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 68,095 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 5,878 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 1.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,737 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has 18,361 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22,396 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Art Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 80,000 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 45,008 shares stake. New England Rech Management invested 0.52% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $637.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14,830 shares to 706,228 shares, valued at $54.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 82,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 982,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Among 6 analysts covering Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cray had 17 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Tuesday, April 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 2. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 6 report. Sidoti initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, November 8. Needham downgraded the shares of CRAY in report on Wednesday, May 4 to “Hold” rating.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19,540 shares to 55,211 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 103,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,077 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.77, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.11 million shares or 0.01% more from 39.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd Can invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2,133 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 22,018 shares in its portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated Inc owns 31,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ameritas Investment Inc owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 3,150 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc reported 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,409 shares. 709,158 were reported by Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 363,631 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.36 million shares. 605,000 are owned by Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 54,561 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank reported 39,500 shares stake.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. The insider Piraino Michael Charles sold 20,000 shares worth $501,898.

