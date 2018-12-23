Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 7,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,544 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.20 million, down from 129,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.62% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 76.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $635.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 5,209 shares to 32,624 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. The insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060. 19,500 shares were sold by Marsili Daniel B, worth $1.28 million. On Monday, August 13 Deoras Mukul sold $737,863 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 11,334 shares. Shotts Philip G. also sold $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 212,226 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 1.04% stake. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fukoku Mutual Life, a Japan-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 89,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 0.2% or 826,108 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 7,569 shares. Barnett And reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 75,262 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 350 were accumulated by Estabrook Management. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 13,340 shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,632 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, September 9 with “Sector Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. Societe Generale downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Wednesday, November 29 to “Sell” rating. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 2 by S&P Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, October 30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $334.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 871 shares to 16,249 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,853 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Wednesday, February 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Thursday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Charter Equity.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Craighead Martin S also bought $999,496 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 39,129 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Inc. South Dakota Invest Council has 133,445 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,500 shares. The Missouri-based Finance Counselors has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 4,373 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Com reported 2,036 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,960 shares. Rampart Communications Lc reported 26,248 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 17,524 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.38% or 13.84M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors owns 10,775 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.