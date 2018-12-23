Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99 million, up from 98,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.76 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.54M, up from 81,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 2.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,672 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 103,693 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.58 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 1.5% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 148,164 shares. Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% or 81,782 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 5,100 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 613 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.15% or 12,920 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,258 shares. 86,533 were reported by Main Street Llc. Granite Invest accumulated 14,519 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.62% or 158,040 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 34,186 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny accumulated 183,683 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. 4,125 shares were sold by Carey Matt, worth $806,149 on Thursday, August 16. $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by Kadre Manuel. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $3.81 million were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $699.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,810 shares to 13,566 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold AAOI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 12.85 million shares or 7.01% less from 13.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 0.88% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Ipg Invest Advsr Llc holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 16,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 357 shares. 3,591 are owned by Citigroup. Oz LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Jefferies Group Incorporated stated it has 9,073 shares. Regions Corp owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 922 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 40,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 322,712 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc has 14,730 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust reported 14 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 10,922 shares. Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 5,900 shares.

