Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 30.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 68,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.50 million, up from 221,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 108.51% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Among 16 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 56 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, August 27. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. Wells Fargo initiated Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Thursday, September 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by FIG Partners. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Piper Jaffray. SunTrust maintained Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63.0 target in Friday, October 20 report.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $547,543 activity. On Monday, July 23 SNYDER DONALD D sold $263,880 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 4,500 shares. 2,140 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $100,109 were bought by Patriarca Michael. Another trade for 10,400 shares valued at $592,264 was made by Vecchione Kenneth on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Walleye Trading Limited has 8,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 21,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 313,577 were reported by Fmr Lc. Hrt Lc owns 8,017 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Street Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 114,879 shares. Strategic Global Limited invested in 0.42% or 24,179 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 7,502 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 333,840 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 603,345 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 11,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 59,700 shares to 760,300 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 191,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,100 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 17. The rating was initiated by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 20. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183.0 target in Wednesday, November 29 report. Bernstein maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, December 7 with “Hold” rating.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,210 shares to 13,514 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,607 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Shares for $21.17 million were sold by Menear Craig A. 250 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. 13,457 shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie, worth $2.32M on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Carey Matt sold 4,125 shares worth $806,149. The insider VADON MARK C bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00M. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Co holds 47,820 shares. Logan Cap Management reported 115,994 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Provident holds 953,229 shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has 14,504 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Co owns 76,442 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Heritage Management stated it has 1.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 3.5% stake. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 787 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd has invested 2.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,272 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California-based Capital Global has invested 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fundx Invest Grp Inc Llc holds 3,330 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 709,051 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc holds 41,201 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio.