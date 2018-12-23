Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 355.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 10,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,654 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $636,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53 million shares traded or 120.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expenses $4.91B; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $4.5 BLN A YEAR AGO ON HIGHER REVENUES; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 16/03/2018 – Greene King Raised to Overweight From Equalweight by Morgan Stanley

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.50 million, up from 144,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.18% or 5,632 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il reported 5,560 shares. Sit Associate, Minnesota-based fund reported 544,875 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated Inc holds 3.34M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 132,045 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 45,095 shares. 76,038 were accumulated by Wealthfront Corporation. 28,282 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Co. First Interstate Bank stated it has 8,041 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6.32M shares. Veritable LP has 48,936 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 39,421 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 11,833 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Fincl Grp has invested 100% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Prtn stated it has 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 55,755 shares to 172,363 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A by 16,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,008 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Wood. Guggenheim downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Thursday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 18. Vining Sparks maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Friday, April 21. Vining Sparks has “Strong-Buy” rating and $51 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, February 16. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. 1,000 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $169,330 were bought by Kadre Manuel. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00M. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19 million on Monday, August 20. 4,125 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M..

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, November 18. Barclays Capital maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $165 target. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, August 15. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $17800 target.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,965 shares to 621,442 shares, valued at $140.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,114 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

