Among 3 analysts covering Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtu Financial had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. See Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) latest ratings:

Homrich & Berg increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 2,947 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Homrich & Berg holds 48,328 shares with $6.68M value, up from 45,381 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.41M shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has risen 53.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRT News: 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET TRADING INCOME $406.2 MLN VS $139.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Adam J. Epstein of Third Creek Advisors to Speak at SEC Market Structure Roundtable; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – CUTS STAKE IN VIRTU FINANCIAL TO 16.2 PCT AS OF MAY 10 FROM 22.5 PCT STAKE AS OF AUGUST 10, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Virtu Hires Pete Candler to Execution Services Team; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL INC – QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL 1Q NORMALIZED ADJ. EPS 76C, EST. 60C; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q EPS $1.86; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 10/05/2018 – VIRTU FINL SECONDARY PRICES AT $28.00/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12.

Homrich & Berg decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 5,476 shares to 5,555 valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 11,084 shares and now owns 741,884 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

