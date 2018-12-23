Honeywell International Inc increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 22.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 5,025 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 27,850 shares with $2.72M value, up from 22,825 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $7.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.70M shares traded or 119.74% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 2 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Scotia Capital. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

11/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $39.5 New Target: $43.5 Maintain

28/06/2018 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 27.83 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 488,252 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 19.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased Hubbell Inc stake by 32,000 shares to 57,600 valued at $7.69 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Holdings Inc stake by 13,100 shares and now owns 41,515 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.33 million activity. Shares for $103,580 were sold by LEVY JOHN S. The insider DiLiberto Matthew J. sold $3.23 million.

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SL Green Realty had 7 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, December 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Citigroup. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. Evercore upgraded the shares of SLG in report on Monday, September 10 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold SLG shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Lasalle Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.71% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 36,704 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bokf Na holds 4,579 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.54 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 10,732 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 14,800 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 64,473 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 12,661 shares. 35,463 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Raymond James And Assoc has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 142,219 shares.