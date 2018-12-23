Citizens & Northern Corp increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 20.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 2,692 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 15,934 shares with $1.95M value, up from 13,242 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $199.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) formed H&S with $119.08 target or 8.00% below today’s $129.44 share price. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has $95.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International has $196 highest and $158 lowest target. $175.86’s average target is 35.86% above currents $129.44 stock price. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dt Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,305 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,319 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 2,203 are held by Hills Commercial Bank &. 11,488 are owned by Intrust Financial Bank Na. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 3,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Limited has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,495 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Lc holds 87,862 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 111,795 shares. First Western Mngmt Comm invested in 1,451 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 1,554 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,097 shares. Fiduciary owns 32,967 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca invested in 0.02% or 590 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru Co has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet Bancshares And Ltd holds 2.78% or 53,632 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,400 shares valued at $1.94 million was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA. The insider DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M. Kapur Vimal had sold 9,996 shares worth $1.59M.

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) stake by 3,238 shares to 45,414 valued at $9.14 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 18,949 shares and now owns 4,522 shares. Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd reported 615,273 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.36% or 50,331 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,984 shares. 22,653 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Carret Asset Limited Liability invested 1.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.6% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. Ssi Inv Management Inc holds 3,632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.71 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Callahan Advisors Ltd Co has 1.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier Invest Management Communication holds 28,092 shares. Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Arkansas-based Horrell Mngmt has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 111,147 are owned by Qv Invsts Incorporated. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru Co has invested 2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $135 target in Thursday, September 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, November 5.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $574,347 was made by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Monday, December 3.

