Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.00M, down from 80,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 48.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 103,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, down from 212,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. 531,360 shares valued at $50.60 million were sold by WALTON JIM C on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $60.64 million were sold by WALTON S ROBSON on Wednesday, November 21. $60.64M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON ALICE L. 1,575 shares valued at $150,388 were sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Friday, August 31. On Monday, August 20 Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,883 shares. Shares for $904,964 were sold by Furner John R..

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $203.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 6,540 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 339,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06M. DAVIS D SCOTT had sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923. $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Kapur Vimal.