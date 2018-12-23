Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 14.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 86,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.78M, down from 579,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 3.70M shares traded or 44.79% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirador Cap Lp owns 1,234 shares. City Holdings holds 0.17% or 3,561 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 2,315 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc owns 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,204 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0.43% or 618,753 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Finance Bancshares N A holds 78,259 shares. First Corp In owns 1,945 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru Com reported 371,877 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 40,883 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 46,972 shares. Weiss Multi owns 54,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 73,875 shares. 2.39M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Moneta Group Inc Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,097 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14. 9,996 shares were sold by Kapur Vimal, worth $1.59M. $4.06 million worth of stock was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, HON, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Focusing On Aerospace And Defense To Continue Above Industry Growth Trend – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 50,700 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,445 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $171.0 target in Sunday, December 10 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Sunday, October 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $156.0 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 29 report. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $158 target. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,500 shares to 11,015 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.84 per share. KBH’s profit will be $82.21M for 5.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. KB Home had 98 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Raymond James. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Thursday, January 11. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $31.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by M Partners. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Thursday, September 24. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Friday, September 29 to “Neutral”. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 11.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Slash KB Home Targets Following Guidance Cut (NYSE:KBH) – Benzinga” on November 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Vista Pointe in Los Angeles – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Peralta Canyon – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home – I’m Not Buying (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold KBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 74.64 million shares or 2.64% more from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,800 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 54,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern reported 1.79 million shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 137,400 shares. Sg Americas reported 271,393 shares. First Trust LP holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 81,397 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 263,516 shares. Cibc World Inc owns 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 197,399 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.2% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 667,105 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,344 shares. Mutual Of America Capital owns 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 72,582 shares. Hightower Lc reported 18,406 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,037 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 653,073 shares stake.