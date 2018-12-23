Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8590.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, up from 197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 9.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 75,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68 million shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $24.41 million worth of stock was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Shares for $4.41 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. $1.08M worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $155.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,196 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

