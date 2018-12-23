Horan Capital Management decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 2,674 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Horan Capital Management holds 221,221 shares with $33.20 million value, down from 223,895 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 18.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc acquired 6,820 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock declined 7.25%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 43,563 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 36,743 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $24.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $172.36. About 682,700 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 7.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company

Among 7 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Thursday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $216 target. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, December 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 19 with “Hold”. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.