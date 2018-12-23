Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 0.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.18 million, down from 168,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 482.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 294,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 355,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.21 million, up from 61,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan by 1,835 shares to 76,594 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,581 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. $5.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III. BREWER ROSALIND G bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, September 28. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, November 3. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Wednesday, November 2 report. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 15 to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 10. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, January 26 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, May 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6600 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 13 by Cowen & Co.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 6,013 shares to 221,396 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

